INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KSNW) – A fan decided to run on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Several security guards did manage to tackle the fan at SoFi Stadium and escort him off the field.

A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A video of an unidentified fan was posted on Twitter by Scott Feinberg, a columnist from the Hollywood Reporter.

The video shows a person holding some white material while running around the field at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The fan is seen running toward the players and around the field again before getting tackled by security.