Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial: Defense team case against impeachment
1  of  55
Closings and Delays
Bucklin - USD 459 Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Comanche County - USD 300 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton - USD 482 Dighton Joy Center Dodge City - USD 443 Dodge City Community College Dodge City WP CardioPulminary Rehab Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Garden City Community College Haviland - USD 474 Healy Public Schools - USD 468 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kearny CountySenior Center Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals on Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Liberal City Transit Macksville - USD 351 Meade - USD 226 Meade Senior Center / Meals on Weels Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Oakley - USD 274 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 Skyline Schools - USD 438 South Barber - USD 255 South Gray - USD 476 Spearville - USD 381 St John-Hudson - USD 350 Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Ulysses - USD 214 Western Plains - USD 106 Wichita County Senior Center

Try out this viral spinach salsa queso dip for Super Bowl Sunday

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — If you’re looking for a dip for the game this weekend, there’s one recipe we know won’t disappoint! This hot spinach queso dip recipe went viral a few years ago online — being shared more than 400,000 times.

And everyone who tried the dip can agree: it’s darn good!

Mallory Brooks shared the recipe via the Haystacks and Champagne blog:

  • 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 lb Velveeta cheese
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 can Rotel
  • Dash of Cumin

Cut the Velveeta and cream cheese into cubes and place all ingredients in a microwaveable-safe dish. Heat until cheese has melted and stir to combine all ingredients.

If you prefer, you can place all the ingredients in an oven safe dish and bake until the dip is heated through–continuing to stir to mix all ingredients. I usually put the dip in at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes–keep an eye on it as it depends on how deep your dish is–it can take as little as 10 minutes or as much as 20-25 minutes to have all the cheese melted. When it’s hot and bubbly, it’s ready!

OR, you can place all ingredients in a crockpot and heat until cheese has melted (continuing to stir the mixture to combine ingredients). It should take somewhere around an hour to have the cheeses melt (but check as crockpots vary). This particular method is great if you can leave it on the low setting–then your dip will stay warm for a while!

If you’re going to test it out, you’ll want to review the full recipe here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories