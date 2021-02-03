TV prices drop as much as 30%

The Big Game

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Seating will be limited at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium this Super Bowl Sunday, meaning even more football fans will be watching from home.

Luckily, it’s one of the best times of the year to score a deal on a big screen for the Big Game.
 
Prices on many 65 to 75 inch sets have dropped by as much as 30 percent over the past year.

That translates to hundreds of dollars off Consumer Reports’ top-rated models.  They recommend 4K resolution or higher, and an OLED display for best picture quality.

No matter what kind of television you end up bringing home, there’s an installation accessory you won’t want to forget: an anchoring kit.
 
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers to secure TVs and furniture to avoid tip-over accidents, which injure 6,000 children on average each year.

