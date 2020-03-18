The Kansas City Royals join MLB club imitative to aid ballpark associates

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: Members of the Kansas City Royals watch as manager Ned Yost #3 gives a farewell speech following their 5-4 win against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KC Royals Athletics) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that the organization will begin a fund of up to $1 million to assist with compensating seasonal part-time game staff affected by the delay in the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 virus that has hit the United States.

“These are unprecedented, extraordinary times, and we are squarely focused on the well-being of our Royals family,” explained John Sherman, Owner and CEO of the Royals. 

“We want to insure that our seasonal staff who bring their positive energy to Kauffman Stadium will feel the support of our organization at their backs.  We have chosen to start this fund to help alleviate/offset as much of the burden as we can until we can all return to normalcy and start the 2020 baseball season,” said Sherman. “We look forward to that day with great anticipation.”

The Royals’ organization is working on details of a grant program and will have more information once all details are finalized and ready for implementation.

