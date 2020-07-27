The Latest: NCAA cuts required number of fall contests

A security guard peers out from behind NHL-branded fencing at the entrance where players arrive at Toronto’s Royal York hotel, which is acting as the “bubble” ahead of the return of the league’s season following disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NCAA has reduced the minimum number of contests required of Division I fall sports teams, excluding football, by 50% this season.

The decision by the Division I Council coordination committee to grant a blanket waiver for any school that needs it affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball teams.

Some conferences, like the Big Ten and Pac-12, have already announced they will play nothing but conference schedules in their fall sports.

The oversight committee also agreed to suspend the criterion requiring teams to have at least a .500 record to be considered for at-large selections into a championship field. A previous decision by the Division I Council allows conferences to determine how their automatic qualifiers are chosen for NCAA championship events up to two weeks prior to selections.

___

The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25. Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

___

The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans.

Delaware state officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans Aug. 21-23 in the interest of public health and safety. The track is to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.

NASCAR has run race weekends without fans with limited exceptions, notably at tracks in Tennessee and Texas.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports