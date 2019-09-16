‘The Rush’: Chiefs are 2-0 after a big win against the Raiders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On “The Rush” on Monday afternoon, we were talking about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders 28-10, but Chiefs’ fans had to be concerned at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders held Patrick Mahomes in check for the opening 15 minutes. Mahomes had the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season.

But Mahomes went on to throw four touchdown passes in a near-perfect second period.

You can catch “The Rush” on Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. on our livestream page at KSN.com and KSN’s Facebook Page.

LATEST STORIES: