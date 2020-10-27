‘The Rush’: Chiefs dominate Broncos, ‘Cats cruise in 12th-straight Sunflower Showdown win

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today on ‘The Rush’ Jeff Herndon, Shaquira Martin and Taylor Rocha discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Denver Broncos, where former Jets running back Le’Veon Bell made his debut and the reigning world champions dominated on all fronts.

The crew breaks down K-State’s 12th-straight Sunflower Showdown Victory, special teams and KU head coach Les Miles’ future in Lawrence.

