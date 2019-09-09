‘The Rush’: Chiefs get their first win of the season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the debut of “The Rush” on Monday afternoon, we were talking about the opening weekend of the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs came home with a 40-26 win over Jacksonville. Mahomes threw for 378 yards despite limping off the field in the second quarter and needing to have his left ankle heavily taped for the rest of the game.

Tyreek Hill was taken to Jacksonville hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury. Hill was hurt while being tackled by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey near the sideline. The team’s head athletic trainer said Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue. His injury came just two days after Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Chiefs.

Sammy Watkins also had a career best with three touchdowns, including two touchdown receptions.

