GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico (WSU Athletics) – Mariah McCully was the hero in the first game of the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic. McCully followed her own miss with what proved to be the game-winning basket with only 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Wichita State over Montana State, 66-64, Friday afternoon.

Wichita State (7-4) led for a majority of the game until a furious rally saw Montana State take a three-point lead into the final minute. Wichita State would have the final possession and only 6.4 seconds remaining. McCully received the inbounds pass at the top of the key and drove into the lane putting up a floater that came up short, but the junior collected her own miss in the air and scored it with a second on the clock.