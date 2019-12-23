Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

‘The Rush’ | December 23, 2019

Sports

by: KSN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today on ‘The Rush’ we talk the Kansas City Chief’s win over the Chicago Bears, plus we discuss KU, WSU, and K-State.

The Chiefs beat the Bears 26-3 on Sunday.

Now, the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is the fastest Quarterback in the NFL to reach 9,000 passing yards and 75 TD’s in the win against the Bears.

Tune in on Friday to hear more about your favorite local sports teams.

You can catch “The Rush” on Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. on our livestream page at KSN.com and KSN’s Facebook Page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories