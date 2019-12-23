‘The Rush’ | December 23, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today on ‘The Rush’ we talk the Kansas City Chief’s win over the Chicago Bears, plus we discuss KU, WSU, and K-State.

The Chiefs beat the Bears 26-3 on Sunday.

Now, the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is the fastest Quarterback in the NFL to reach 9,000 passing yards and 75 TD’s in the win against the Bears.

Tune in on Friday to hear more about your favorite local sports teams.

You can catch “The Rush” on Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. on our livestream page at KSN.com and KSN’s Facebook Page.

LATEST STORIES: