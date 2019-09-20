‘The Rush’| September 20, 2019

Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week on ‘The Rush’ we talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and KU football.

The Chiefs are back at Arrowhead for a home opener against the Baltimore Ravens. We tell you who’s playing and who isn’t.

We ask viewers for their predictions of Sunday’s afternoon game and we give our own predictions.

Plus, can KU continue winning? Check out what we have to say on the topic.

Check back on Monday at 3 p.m. for another episode of ‘The Rush’ on KSN.com and on the KSN Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories