KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNW) - Ned Yost announced today that he will retire as manager of the Kansas City Royals, effective this Sunday, September 29 after the 2019 season finale against the Minnesota Twins. The all-time winningest manager in franchise history (744 wins) and the first manager to lead the Royals to consecutive World Series appearances will finish his career 32nd all-time in games managed, with 2,544, three more than Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver. Yost will also finish his managerial career 45th all-time in wins, entering the final week with 1,201.

“With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization,” said Yost. “My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next World Championship very soon.”