The ‘Rush’ | September 6, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – This week on ‘The Rush’ it is all about football, football and more football.

The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats are looking to stay undefeated, after both coming away with wins their home opener last week.

For the Jayhawks, we will also see the return of star sophomore running back Pooka Williams

We can’t forget about the Kansas City Chiefs, who open their season on Sunday down in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

They added some firepower to their offense this week with the signing of 31-year old running back LeSean McCoy. Also, on Friday they inked wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a three year deal.

Check back on Monday at 3 p.m. for another episode of ‘The Rush’ on KSN.com and the KSN Facebook page, where we will have a recap of the Chiefs game.