‘The Rush’ breaks down what went right and wrong for the Chiefs against the Colts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday’s edition of “The Rush”, Jeff, Chris and Kendra talked about the Chiefs loss against the Colts. They broke down what went right and what went wrong during the game. It was the first loss for the team this season.

Marlon Mack ran for 132 yards, ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri knocked through four field goals and the Colts atoned ever-so-slightly for that playoff defeat by shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ vaunted offense in a 19-13 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts did it by dominating the line of scrimmage.

Next Sunday, the Chiefs welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium.

Before that game, check back on Friday at 3 p.m. for another episode of “The Rush” on KSN.com and KSN’s Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: