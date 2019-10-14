‘The Rush’|The Chiefs lose against the Texans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday’s episode of “The Rush” the gang talks about the Chiefs losing to the Texans and what to expect for their face-off against the Denver, Broncos.
Check back on Friday at 3 p.m. for another episode of "The Rush" on KSN.com and the KSN Facebook page.
