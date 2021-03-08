KU and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately

Sports

by: KSNW, AP

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNW, AP) – KU announced Monday that the university and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. KU released the following statement via Twitter Monday evening.

On Friday, Les Miles was placed on administrative leave, hours after a report released by LSU revealed school officials there considered firing him in 2013 because of his behavior with female student workers.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long says the school did not know of the allegations against Miles at LSU until this week and plans to review the findings from a law firms’ investigation of how LSU handled sexual misconduct complaints. Miles is entering his third year as Kansas coach and coming off a winless 2020 season.

He was coach at LSU for 11-plus years before being fired four games into the 2016 season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories