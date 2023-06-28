WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Football season is still months away, but the Big 12 conference is set to host its annual Media Days in Dallas on July 12.

Both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University will be represented by their respective head coaches and a select few players.

The Media Days event gives fans the chance to look back at the previous season as well as a preview of the upcoming 2023 season.

Last season, both Kansas schools saw success relative to the programs’ recent histories. Kansas State finished the season with a Big 12 Championship game win over TCU, and Kansas finished with its first bowl appearance since 2009, a three-overtime heartbreak loss to Arkansas.

Heading into the 2023 season, both the Wildcats and Jayhawks will return their respective starting quarterbacks in K-State’s Will Howard and KU’s Jalon Daniels.

Here are the players that will represent the schools at Media Days.

Kansas State

Quarterback Will Howard

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe

Linebacker Daniel Green

Safety Kobe Savage

Kansas

Quarterback Jalon Daniels

Running back Devin Neal

Linebacker Rich Miller

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Both Kansas and Kansas State will open their seasons the first weekend of September, with the Jayhawks kicking off against Missouri State on Sept. 1 and the Wildcats against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2.