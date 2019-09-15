Third-Ranked Texas Sweep Shockers

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Kadin Remsberg scored on a 25-yard run to start overtime Saturday and Air Force beat Colorado 30-23 after squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Remsberg found an opening along the outside, scampered down the sideline and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead score. The Falcons defense went to work and on fourth down and forced Steven Montez to throw wide to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Falcons (2-0) stormed the field in the first meeting between the schools since 1974.