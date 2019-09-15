WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The third-ranked Texas Longhorns swept the Wichita State University volleyball team, 3-0, Saturday, Sept. 14, in the final match of the Shocker Volleyball Classic Presented by Ashley HomeStore inside Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 25-13, 25-9 and 25-15.
Wichita State (3-6) is scheduled to open play in the Creighton Classic with a contest against the No. 17 Bluejays Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Omaha, Neb.
Sina Uluave paced WSU in the match, hitting .278 with six kills on 18 attempts and one error. Megan Taflinger added five kills, while Kayce Litzau posted 10 assists.
Uluave and Taflinger were both selected to the all-tournament team for Wichita State.
Texas (5-1) outhit the Shockers, .429 to .026, and had a 47 to 16 advantage in total kills in the contest.
Logan Eggleston tallied a match-best 14 kills and hit .478, while Micaya White compiled 13 kills and hit .565, leading the Longhorns.
White was tabbed to Most Outstanding Player in the Shocker Volleyball Classic Presented by Ashley HomeStore, while Eggleston joined her on the all-tournament team.
Other selections to the all-tournament team included Jasmin Sneed and Dajah Ard from VCU, and Whitney Bower and Mary Lake from No. 13 BYU.
Third-Ranked Texas Sweep Shockers
