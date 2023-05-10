WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a disappointing 72-71 loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament in March, three University of Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to move on to the next step in their careers.

Three Jayhawks were invited to the NBA Combine in preparation for the NBA Draft on June 22. Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. were all selected to attend.

Keyontae Johnson, who was instrumental in Kansas State University’s run to the Elite Eight last season, was also invited to attend.

The NBA Combine is a two-day showcase for 78 players who are looking to increase their draft stock to show off to NBA scouts and executives. It is held in Chicago, Illinois.

The Jayhawks players will be joined by four athletes from the team that knocked them out of the tournament, as Arkansas has four players who were also invited: former Wichita State Shocker Ricky Council IV, Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.

Last year, Kansas had two players selected in the NBA Draft, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. Agbaji was selected by the Cavaliers and later traded to the Utah Jazz ahead of the season, and Braun was drafted by the Denver Nuggets, who are currently playing in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Phoenix Suns, who have former Shocker Landry Shamet on the team.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.