Thunder clinch playoff spot for final stretch of the season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder have clinched a postseason spot with nearly three weeks to go in the regular season.

The Thunder have a league leading 84 points in the ECHL standings and are the first team to clinch a playoff berth so far.

“We have a lot to fight for. We have a huge weekend we play the Fort Wayne Comets for three game in Fort Wayne,” said Bruce Ramsay, head coach of the Thunder.

“These three games will be decisive as who finishes at the top of the league. They are right below us in the standings.

This season, making the playoffs is based off winning percentage, not overall points in the standings. Due to several game cancellations, based off winning percentage is what helped the Thunder clinch with eight games remaining.

“As a coach I always say I want to build a championship caliber team. When the playoffs come it’s a new season,” said Ramsay. “A bounce here, a bounce there and you can be out. I been around long enough. It’s awesome. The playoffs are do or die.”

The Thunder open a three game series at Fort Wayne on Friday.