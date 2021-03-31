Thunder goalie makes unexpected start hours after arriving in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) Wichita Thunder goalie Evan Buitenhuis isn’t just the new guy in Wichita, he’s new to the locker room for the Thunder, but has already seen three games on the ice. Those three games came within three days of arriving in Wichita.

Buitenhuis was traded from the Utah Grizzlies, to the Florida Everblades, then to the Thunder in a few days of each other. Life as a minor league hockey player.

When he arrived to Wichita last Friday, he expected to meet his new teammates and watch the Thunder’s game that night, instead he was thrust into the starting lineup after goalie Evan Weninger sustained an injury during warm ups. Buitenhuis had to suit up, and take the ice hours after walking through the door.

“It’s the same experience as when I was a new goalie coming into the league for the first time or playing my first pro game,” said Buitenhuis. “It’s always nice to not be expecting it, it just happens and your instincts take over.”

Buitenhuis has already played in three games for the Thunder and has two wins, with a shutout.

“This has been an experience for sure,” said Buitenhuis.

