Thunder newcomer Ryan White brings skill and experience to roster during playoff push

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder have won seven of their last 10 games and have the most points in the Western Division standings.

The Thunder added more talent to their roster when they signed forward Ryan White and his extensive professional hockey career that has now exceeded over 600 games including time in the NHL.

“It’s been cool to see full circle what these guys have put up with and how hard they are competing for their livelihoods and what they want to do for their future,” said White in a virtual chat with KSN sports director, Alec Ausmus.

“It’s really fun to be around. We are all in this together, it’s an us against the world mentality and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

White spent last year away from professional hockey. He was in his hometown of Brandon, Manitoba wondering if he would ever get a chance at the pro-level again. Now he’s in Wichita taking advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s been nice to get my feet wet, and get back into it, back into the groove,” said White. “After a year off it took a bit to get back into playing the right way again. I’m melting in with this team a little bit to still play the way I like to play. I’m just trying to have fun out there and win some hockey games.”

White has played in nine games so far for the Thunder, tallying one goal, two assists and three points.

