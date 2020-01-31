Closings and Delays
Herington - USD 487

Thursday night high school scores

Sports
Boys

Augusta 75, Clearwater 51

Girls

Andover Central 67, Garden City 25

Bishop Carroll 47, Newton 28

Central Plains 36, Ness City 17

Cheney 64, Rosehill 26

Clearwater 54, Sedgwick 52 – OT

Conway Springs 52, Arkansas City 43

Cunningham 65, Medicine Lodge 31

Debry 61, Lawrence 28

Dodge City 49, Olathe Northwest 47

Emporia 45, Hutchinson 36

Goddard 55, Gardner-Edgerton 42

Great Bend 38, Goddard Eisenhower 36 – OT

Halstead 44, Moundridge 24

Haven 43, Garden Plain 33

Hodgeman County 40, Ingalls 38

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Gossel 31

Inman 50, Bell Plaine 47

Kinsley 45, South Barber 44

Kiowa County 45, Ashland 38

Maize South 53, El Dorado 34

McPherson 92, Ulysses 28

Mill Valley 41, Augusta 32

Mineola 54, Satanta 43

Nickerson 61, Andale 45

Olathe South 39, Manhattan 28

Pratt-Skyline 45, Attica 38

Pretty Prairie 28, Norwich 26 – OT

Shawnee Mission Northwest 41, Shawnee Mission South 21

South Gray 48, South Central 27

Spearville 50, Bucklin 32

St. John 42, Little River 32

Sunrise Academy 50, Chaparral 23

Towanda-Circle 63, Campus 29

Washburn Rural 55, Wichita South 25

Wellington 58, Wichita Northwest 52

Wichita Heights 69, Life Prep 17

Wichita Independent 58, Canton Galva 27

Wichita Southeast 55, Topeka West 41

Winfield 37, Wichita North 31

