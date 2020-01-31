Thursday night high school scores

Boys
Augusta 75, Clearwater 51
Girls
Andover Central 67, Garden City 25
Bishop Carroll 47, Newton 28
Central Plains 36, Ness City 17
Cheney 64, Rosehill 26
Clearwater 54, Sedgwick 52 – OT
Conway Springs 52, Arkansas City 43
Cunningham 65, Medicine Lodge 31
Debry 61, Lawrence 28
Dodge City 49, Olathe Northwest 47
Emporia 45, Hutchinson 36
Goddard 55, Gardner-Edgerton 42
Great Bend 38, Goddard Eisenhower 36 – OT
Halstead 44, Moundridge 24
Haven 43, Garden Plain 33
Hodgeman County 40, Ingalls 38
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Gossel 31
Inman 50, Bell Plaine 47
Kinsley 45, South Barber 44
Kiowa County 45, Ashland 38
Maize South 53, El Dorado 34
McPherson 92, Ulysses 28
Mill Valley 41, Augusta 32
Mineola 54, Satanta 43
Nickerson 61, Andale 45
Olathe South 39, Manhattan 28
Pratt-Skyline 45, Attica 38
Pretty Prairie 28, Norwich 26 – OT
Shawnee Mission Northwest 41, Shawnee Mission South 21
South Gray 48, South Central 27
Spearville 50, Bucklin 32
St. John 42, Little River 32
Sunrise Academy 50, Chaparral 23
Towanda-Circle 63, Campus 29
Washburn Rural 55, Wichita South 25
Wellington 58, Wichita Northwest 52
Wichita Heights 69, Life Prep 17
Wichita Independent 58, Canton Galva 27
Wichita Southeast 55, Topeka West 41
Winfield 37, Wichita North 31