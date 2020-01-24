Thursday night prep scores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — This week on All12 Courtside, we’re talking about fallout from the Sunflower Showdown brawl in Lawrence, which resulted in suspensions for Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack, and Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon.

ESPN Plus’ Kennetra Pulliams joins the show for a live interview to discuss how the teams respond to the fight looking ahead to the rest of the season.