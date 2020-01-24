Thursday night prep scores

Girls Scores

Salina Invitational

Buhler 42, Wichita West 33

Liberal 54, Andover 21

Salina Central 67, Concordia 27

Salina South 44, Abilene 40

Goodland Orange and Black Classic

Beloit 39, Valley Center 36

Colby 95, DSST-Green Valley Ranch (CO) 3

Goodland 52, Topeka Highland Park 40

Scott City 56, Hays 35

Sterling Invitational

Hugoton 53, Sterling 44

Lyons 50, Hutchinson Trinity 25

Smoky Valley 36, Kingman 35

Southeast of Saline 46, Russell 30

Hi-Plains League

Elkhart 54, Stanton County 45

Lakin 59, Southwestern Heights 29

Meade 57, Sublette 45

Syracuse 49, Cimarron 42

Other Scores

Flinthills 68, Caldwell 56

Goddard 64, Ark City 24

Kickapoo (MO) 72, Wichita East 34

Nickerson 56, Andale 35

Boys Scores

Dodge City Tournament of Champions

Bishop Miege 47, Wichita Heights 38

Campus 73, Wichita East 69

Manhattan 62, Maize 34

Shawnee Heights 59, Dodge City 36

McPherson Invitational

Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita North 43

Blue Valley 64, McPherson 58

Derby 77, Topeka Seaman 58

Lawrence Free State 53, Junction City 38

Valley Center January Jam

Blue Valley West 82, Valley Center 74- 2OT

Garden City 50, Coffeyville 45

Shawnee Mission East 67, Maize South 64

Wichita Southeast 73, Ulysses 52

El Dorado Bluestem Classic

Great Bend 61, Circle 40

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 73, El Dorado 48

Newton 92, MH Chief 81

Wichita Collegiate 64, Wichita Trinity 38

Sterling Invitational

Hutchinson Trinity 64, Hugoton 61

Smoky Valley 70, Russell 43

Southeast of Saline 70, Kingman 47

Sterling 50, Lyons 36

Orange and Black Classic (Colby)

Beloit 40, Goodland 38

Colby 52, DSST-Green Valley Ranch (CO) 45

Hays 64, Scott City 44

Pine Creek (CO) 60, Hutchinson 44

Salina Invitational

Abilene 75, Liberal 55

Andover 67, Salina Central 46

Salina South 65, Concordia 45

Wichita South 53, Buhler 51

Burrton Invitational

Berean Academy 41, Inman 30

Fairfield 53, Pretty Prairie 47

Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Burrton 10

Little River 59, Goessel 49

Adolph Rupp Invitational (Halstead)

Minneapolis 57, Halstead 42

Rose Hill 69, Winfield 54

St. John Mid-Winter Classic

Larned 40, Central Plains 31

Ness City 58, Kansas City Christian 44

St. John 50, Macksville 36

Other Scores

Andover Central 82, Chanute 69

Chaparral 61, Wichita Sunrise 48

Chapman 53, Wabaunssee 39

Clearwater 54, Conway Springs 29

Douglas 57, Neodesha 32

Emporia 63, Olathe North 44

Goddard Eisenhower 61, Gardner Edgerton 53

Hoisington 78, Otis-Bison 25

