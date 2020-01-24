Thursday night prep scores

Girls Scores
Salina Invitational
Buhler 42, Wichita West 33
Liberal 54, Andover 21
Salina Central 67, Concordia 27
Salina South 44, Abilene 40
Goodland Orange and Black Classic
Beloit 39, Valley Center 36
Colby 95, DSST-Green Valley Ranch (CO) 3
Goodland 52, Topeka Highland Park 40
Scott City 56, Hays 35
Sterling Invitational
Hugoton 53, Sterling 44
Lyons 50, Hutchinson Trinity 25
Smoky Valley 36, Kingman 35
Southeast of Saline 46, Russell 30
Hi-Plains League
Elkhart 54, Stanton County 45
Lakin 59, Southwestern Heights 29
Meade 57, Sublette 45
Syracuse 49, Cimarron 42
Other Scores
Flinthills 68, Caldwell 56
Goddard 64, Ark City 24
Kickapoo (MO) 72, Wichita East 34
Nickerson 56, Andale 35
Boys Scores
Dodge City Tournament of Champions
Bishop Miege 47, Wichita Heights 38
Campus 73, Wichita East 69
Manhattan 62, Maize 34
Shawnee Heights 59, Dodge City 36
McPherson Invitational
Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita North 43
Blue Valley 64, McPherson 58
Derby 77, Topeka Seaman 58
Lawrence Free State 53, Junction City 38
Valley Center January Jam
Blue Valley West 82, Valley Center 74- 2OT
Garden City 50, Coffeyville 45
Shawnee Mission East 67, Maize South 64
Wichita Southeast 73, Ulysses 52
El Dorado Bluestem Classic
Great Bend 61, Circle 40
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 73, El Dorado 48
Newton 92, MH Chief 81
Wichita Collegiate 64, Wichita Trinity 38
Sterling Invitational
Hutchinson Trinity 64, Hugoton 61
Smoky Valley 70, Russell 43
Southeast of Saline 70, Kingman 47
Sterling 50, Lyons 36
Orange and Black Classic (Colby)
Beloit 40, Goodland 38
Colby 52, DSST-Green Valley Ranch (CO) 45
Hays 64, Scott City 44
Pine Creek (CO) 60, Hutchinson 44
Salina Invitational
Abilene 75, Liberal 55
Andover 67, Salina Central 46
Salina South 65, Concordia 45
Wichita South 53, Buhler 51
Burrton Invitational
Berean Academy 41, Inman 30
Fairfield 53, Pretty Prairie 47
Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Burrton 10
Little River 59, Goessel 49
Adolph Rupp Invitational (Halstead)
Minneapolis 57, Halstead 42
Rose Hill 69, Winfield 54
St. John Mid-Winter Classic
Larned 40, Central Plains 31
Ness City 58, Kansas City Christian 44
St. John 50, Macksville 36
Other Scores
Andover Central 82, Chanute 69
Chaparral 61, Wichita Sunrise 48
Chapman 53, Wabaunssee 39
Clearwater 54, Conway Springs 29
Douglas 57, Neodesha 32
Emporia 63, Olathe North 44
Goddard Eisenhower 61, Gardner Edgerton 53
Hoisington 78, Otis-Bison 25