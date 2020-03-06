Thursday night sub-state scores

Class 1A Boys
El Dorado Sub-State
Berean Academy 56, Norwich 28
St. Paul 51 – Madison 47
Emporia Sub-State
Hutchinson-Central Christian 51, Udall 40
Lebo 81, Colony-Crest 33
Marysville Sub-State
St. John’s/Tipton 70, Goessel 63 – OT
Frankfort 54, Valley Falls 53
Riley County Sub-State
Little River 63, Clifton-Clyde 59
Centralia 51, Washington County 26
Russell Sub-State
Greeley County 58, Golden Plains 40
Stockton 44, Central Plains 41
WaKeeney Sub-State
St. Francis 56, Quinter 43
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 53, Logan 50
Dodge City Sub-State
St. John 40, Kiowa County 34
South Gray 83, Ness City 54
Pratt Sub-State
South Central 45, Hodgeman County 36
Meade 63, Stafford 43
Class 2A Girls
Elkhart Sub-State
Spearville 65, Stanton County 34
Elkhart 49, Syracuse 47
Ellis Sub-State
Trego County 46, Republic County 39
Oakley 45, Ellis 33
Herington Sub-State
Bennington 44, Sacred Heart 32
Hillsboro 46, Chase County 33
Horton Sub-State
Jackson Heights 44, Jefferson North 32
Valley Heights 67, Horton 43
Inman Sub-State
Sterling 80, Ellinwood 41
Hutchinson-Trinity 43, Inman 33
Lyndon Sub-State
Wabaunsee 49, Mission Valley 40
Northern Heights 42, Maranatha Academy 25
Sedan Sub-State
Garden Plain 49, Wichita Independent 31
West Elk 30, Sedan 20
Yates Center Sub-State
Pittsburg- St. Mary’s Colgan 51, Uniontown 38
Erie 45, Pleasanton 35
Class 3A Boys
Beloit Sub-State
Thomas More Prep-Marian 69, Hoisington 67
Beloit 67, Norton 64
Burlington Sub-State
Wellsville 75, Osawatomie 49
Burlington 76, Osage City 57
Cheney Sub-State
Cheney 63, Chaparral 47
Wichita Collegiate 69, Caney Valley 59
Cimarron Sub-State
Colby 49, Hugoton 48
Lakin 80, Holcomb 71
Galena Sub-State
Frontenac 62, Baxter Springs 60 – 2 OT
Galena 62, Columbus 50
Halstead Sub-State
Hesston 53, Larned 51
Haven 53, Lyons 48
Hiawatha Sub-State
Nemaha Central 48, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 44
Marysville 58, Hiawatha 53
Royal Valley Sub-State
St. Marys 68, Rock Creek 57
Royal Valley 63, Perry-Lecompton 49