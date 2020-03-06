Live Now
Thursday night sub-state scores

Class 1A Boys

El Dorado Sub-State

Berean Academy 56, Norwich 28

St. Paul 51 – Madison 47

Emporia Sub-State

Hutchinson-Central Christian 51, Udall 40

Lebo 81, Colony-Crest 33

Marysville Sub-State

St. John’s/Tipton 70, Goessel 63 – OT

Frankfort 54, Valley Falls 53

Riley County Sub-State

Little River 63, Clifton-Clyde 59

Centralia 51, Washington County 26

Russell Sub-State

Greeley County 58, Golden Plains 40

Stockton 44, Central Plains 41

WaKeeney Sub-State

St. Francis 56, Quinter 43

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 53, Logan 50

Dodge City Sub-State

St. John 40, Kiowa County 34

South Gray 83, Ness City 54

Pratt Sub-State

South Central 45, Hodgeman County 36

Meade 63, Stafford 43

Class 2A Girls

Elkhart Sub-State

Spearville 65, Stanton County 34

Elkhart 49, Syracuse 47

Ellis Sub-State

Trego County 46, Republic County 39

Oakley 45, Ellis 33

Herington Sub-State

Bennington 44, Sacred Heart 32

Hillsboro 46, Chase County 33

Horton Sub-State

Jackson Heights 44, Jefferson North 32

Valley Heights 67, Horton 43

Inman Sub-State

Sterling 80, Ellinwood 41

Hutchinson-Trinity 43, Inman 33

Lyndon Sub-State

Wabaunsee 49, Mission Valley 40

Northern Heights 42, Maranatha Academy 25

Sedan Sub-State

Garden Plain 49, Wichita Independent 31

West Elk 30, Sedan 20

Yates Center Sub-State

Pittsburg- St. Mary’s Colgan 51, Uniontown 38

Erie 45, Pleasanton 35

Class 3A Boys

Beloit Sub-State

Thomas More Prep-Marian 69, Hoisington 67

Beloit 67, Norton 64

Burlington Sub-State

Wellsville 75, Osawatomie 49

Burlington 76, Osage City 57

Cheney Sub-State

Cheney 63, Chaparral 47

Wichita Collegiate 69, Caney Valley 59

Cimarron Sub-State

Colby 49, Hugoton 48

Lakin 80, Holcomb 71

Galena Sub-State

Frontenac 62, Baxter Springs 60 – 2 OT

Galena 62, Columbus 50

Halstead Sub-State

Hesston 53, Larned 51

Haven 53, Lyons 48

Hiawatha Sub-State

Nemaha Central 48, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 44

Marysville 58, Hiawatha 53

Royal Valley Sub-State

St. Marys 68, Rock Creek 57

Royal Valley 63, Perry-Lecompton 49

