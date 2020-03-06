Thursday night sub-state scores

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas forcefully objected to charges that its storied men's basketball program, currently No. 1 in the nation, and its football programs had committed significant violations tied primarily to recruiting when it issued its formal response to the NCAA's notice of allegations Thursday night.

In a series of documents that total nearly 300 pages of arguments and supporting materials, the school claims that several facts involving Bill Self's basketball program are in dispute, including charges that Kansas lacked institutional control and that the Hall of Fame coach and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.