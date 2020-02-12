Tigers edge Beavers for KJCCC wrestling title

The 2019-2020 Jayhawk Conference wrestling season came to a close at the Jayhawk Duals over the weekend.

Both Cowley College and Pratt Community College wrestling teams went 4-0 over the weekend with Cowley (7-0) taking the conference title over Pratt (6-1).

The conference championship comes in the third year of competition for the tigers. Pratt’s lone conference loss was a 25-18 decision against the Tigers in Pratt on January 29th.

Next up are the NJCAA West-Central District Championships on February 22nd in Miami, OK.

Jayhawk Duals results

Sunday

Labette def Barton 42-18

Neosho County def Cloud County 33-12

Cowley def Colby 35-16

Pratt def. Northwest Tech 30-19

Neosho County def Barton 42-3

Labette def Cloud County 35-12

Pratt def. Colby 23-21

Cowley def Northwest Tech 31-17

Monday

Cowley def. Barton 44-10

Labette def. Northwest Tech 30-22

Pratt def. Cloud County 28-24

Colby def. Neosho County 23-22

Pratt def. Barton 28-15

Labette def. Colby 22-19

Cowley def Cloud County 35-9

Neosho County def. Northwest Tech 33-11