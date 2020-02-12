Tigers edge Beavers for KJCCC wrestling title

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy PCC/Braylon Harrington

The 2019-2020 Jayhawk Conference wrestling season came to a close at the Jayhawk Duals over the weekend. 

Both Cowley College and Pratt Community College wrestling teams went 4-0 over the weekend with Cowley (7-0) taking the conference title over Pratt (6-1). 

The conference championship comes in the third year of competition for the tigers. Pratt’s lone conference loss was a 25-18 decision against the Tigers in Pratt on January 29th.

Next up are the NJCAA West-Central District Championships on February 22nd in Miami, OK.

Jayhawk Duals results

Sunday

Labette def Barton 42-18

Neosho County def Cloud County 33-12

Cowley def Colby 35-16

Pratt def. Northwest Tech 30-19

Neosho County def Barton 42-3

Labette def Cloud County 35-12

Pratt def. Colby 23-21

Cowley def Northwest Tech 31-17

Monday

Cowley def. Barton 44-10

Labette def. Northwest Tech 30-22

Pratt def. Cloud County 28-24

Colby def. Neosho County 23-22

Pratt def. Barton 28-15

Labette def. Colby 22-19

Cowley def Cloud County 35-9

Neosho County def. Northwest Tech 33-11

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories