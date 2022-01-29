TAMPA BAY, Flo. (KSNW) — After a career that has spanned 22 years with two teams, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Brady, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan, has spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. At the age of 44, Brady was the NFL’s oldest quarterback in 2021.

He won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and brought a championship to Tampa Bay in 2021. He holds numerous records including most wins in a career with 243, as well as being the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader with 85,520 (and all-time pass touchdown leader with 624).

The announcement came around 1:45 on Saturday afternoon, with reports coming around 10:30 a.m. Saturday that his retirement was “imminent”.