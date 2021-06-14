Top spot: Royals catcher Salvador Perez leads the way at his position in All-Star voting

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates his second home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball released the first round of ballot results for the 2021 All-Star Game.

If the game were today, Royals catcher Salvador Perez would be the only member of the team headed to Denver to play in the game.

The good news is that Perez leads the way in votes at his position. He missed the 2019 season because of Tommy John surgery. The injury caused him to miss the All-Star Game that year and break a streak of five straight All-Star Game starts.

The rest of the Royals need some help from fans to make it to the game next month. You can vote online now.

Royals 2nd baseman Whit Merrifield is the 6th top vote getter at his position. Adalberto Mondesi is in 5th place at shortstop. Andrew Benintendi is in 11th place on the list of outfielders.

The top three vote getters at each position, plus the top nine outfielders, in each league will advance to the second phase of the voting. That will eventually determine the starters for this year’s All-Star Game.

Phase 1 voting concludes at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 24. Phase 2 voting will last four days, ending on Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. CT.

The 2021 All-Star Game takes place at Coors Field in Denver on July 13. You can watch it on FOX4KC starting at 6:30 p.m.