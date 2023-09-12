TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Grab your grandma and tell her to lace up her sneakers — the Granny Basketball Tournament is coming up.

This weekend, the Kansas Senior Games is hosting a two-day Granny Basketball Tournament in the Capital City, according to a press release from the Kansas Granny Basketball Tournament. There will be eight teams competing in this weekend’s competition: five from Kansas, two from Iowa and one from Oklahoma.

The tournament is being held at SportZone, located at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. Games will begin Friday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Saturday brings a full day of games, starting at 8:30 a.m., with the championship game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., according to the press release.

“We are excited about the teams that will be playing in Topeka this weekend,” Michele Clark, deputy director of the Granny Basketball League, said. “It will truly be a showcase of what Granny Basketball is all about – with a range of skills and talent, as well as age.”

Nearly 100 women, ages 50 to 90, will be participating. This specialty tournament will be made up of teams playing six-on-six, playing in 1920s-style uniforms and by 1920s rules. Admission is free, and Clark encourages the public to come and experience this unique tournament.