Topeka native Gary Woodland recognized in U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka native and pro golfer, Gary Woodland was recognized in U.S. Senate Thursday after his recent U.S. Open victory.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran congratulated Woodland in a speech on the Senate floor.

Woodland, a Shawnee Heights grad, took home his first U.S. Open win earlier this month.

“I want to congratulate Gary on this historic win but also to recognize his actions off the course,” said Moran.

Moran highlighted Woodland’s support of the Special Olympics and Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to children of disabled and fallen servicemembers.



“Kansans are extremely proud of you Gary,” said Moran. “We wish you and your family the best of luck moving forward, and we will continue to root for your success.”