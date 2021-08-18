Topps launches new line of cards celebrating legends of Negro Leagues baseball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the most legendary names in the history of Negro Leagues baseball are coming back to life in a new, limited-edition series being offered by Topps.

“If I had told my 10-year-old self that one day I’d be doing this, I think my head would’ve just exploded,” joked Daniel Sulzberg, the artist who created the dynamic cards featuring icons like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.

“This was really an honor to be able to pay tribute to them, not only as players but what they brought to this country and see the sport and everything else, it was a real honor to be chosen for this,” Sulzberg told FOX4.

The project is a collaboration between Topps, Music City Baseball and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Bob Kendrick, president of the museum, served on an expert panel which reviewed and approved the artwork.

“The launch of these cards celebrates the players and the impact they made on the world of professional baseball,” Kendrick said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to share the history while expanding the museum’s support base.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories