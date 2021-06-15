Travis Kelce gives young shoe designer a shoutout over new Nikes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t stop smiling after the first day of mandatory mini camp. Most of it was just being back on the football field. But not all.

After practice, Kelce was asked about his new shoe line with Nike, and one special designer who helped him create one of the options.

Nothing better then custom kicks!! Kenniah made the 🔥🔥🔥 on our feet!! She’s a creative genius!! S/O to @NIKE https://t.co/j3u5rdW7mb — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 22, 2021

“Oh man, it’s, it’s a first I’m just very fortunate that I was in the position that I’m in, both as an athlete and as an influence in the community. It’s just another reason why I love this area, this city, the Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelce said. “Everyday around Kenniah is awesome and she’s so heartfelt very genuine, just appreciative of everything she’s that’s come her way and Nike couldn’t have picked a better, you know, young lady to create a shoe and to help me kind of push the Trailblazer that that we did and, you know, I’m just very thankful that she was so fun and she was so happy to just be a part of it. And yeah, shoutout to Kenniah.”

Kelce launched the new line last month. It includes six different options, and Kelce has said each is inspired by a different time in his life. That includes his time as an influence in Kansas City.

Kelce collaborated through Nike By You with a young designer he met through his 87 and Running foundation.

Video tweeted by Nike shows Kenniah putting on the shoes and then meeting Kelce, who was wearing a much larger version of the shoe.