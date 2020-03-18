Travis Kelce says he’ll double Tyreek Hill’s donation plus give to Operation Breakthrough

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced Tuesday that not only is he matching teammate Tyreek Hill’s donation to Harvesters, he’s doubling it and also donating to Operation Breakthrough.

“I got your 6k and will raise you another 6k meals,” Kelce tweeted in response to Hill’s challenge.

Together, they will donate 18,000 meals to Harvesters to give to local families struggling to find food during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelce also said he wants to make sure local children who rely on Operation Breakthrough have the food and supplies they need. He will donate all the food and supplies they need for the next 15 weeks “to keep it business as usual for the kids.”

Hill started the challenge on Twitter Monday.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily lives,” Hill tweeted. “Today my foundation will be partnering with Harvesters to donate meals to families and youth who are now without their free breakfast and lunch programs.”

In his announcement, Hill also challenged teammates Patrick Mahomes, Demarcus Robinson, Gehrig Dieter, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

Kelce was the first to respond.

Hill also said he is challenging all of Chiefs Kingdom to help in anyway they can.