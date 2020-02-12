Tuesday night high school basketball scores

Girls Scores
Andale 48, Mulvane 26
Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 43
Belle Plaine 58, Douglass 35
Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20
Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Northwest 42
Central Plains 89, Meade 21
Chapman 39, Wamego 37
Cheney 74, Trinity Academy 54
Cunningham 66, Pratt-Skyline 44
Dodge City 51, Ulysses 23
Eureka 60, Madison 11
Fairfield 39, Burrton 32
Garden Plain 53, Kingman 23
Goddard 56, Andover 36
Golden Plains 48, Hill City 21
Great Bend 35, Hays 20
Halstead 53, Hillsboro 30
Haven 50, Larned 8
Hitchcock County (NE) 54, Cheylin 46
Holcomb 69, Lakin 30
Hugoton 48, Garden City 37
Hutchinson-Central Christian 61, Stafford 33
Inman 50, Whitewater-Remington 24
Kiowa County 55, Minneola 38
Liberal 49, Guymon (OK) 44 – OT
Little River 37, Wakefield 27
Maize 57, Buhler 34
Maize South 42, Valley Center 37
McPherson 73, El Dorado 28
Minneapolis 45, Ellsworth 37
Ness City 50, Ellis 48
Nickerson 64, Pratt 35
Phillipsburg 42, Hoxie 30
Quinter 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 35
Rural Vista 53, Herrington 33
Russell 53, Sacred Heart 39
Salina Central 40, Hutchinson 37
Salina South 53, Haysville-Campus 19
Scott City 61, Southwestern Heights 22
Smith Center 61, Logan 21
Smoky Valley 34, Lyons 24
Southeast of Saline 40, Beloit 38
St. John 37, La Crosse 6
St. John’s/Tipton 48, Lakeside 33
Towanda-Circle 47, Clearwater 22
Trego Community 71, Stockton 28
Wichita Collegiate 32, Augusta 23
Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 27
Winfield 40, Arkansas City 34
Boys Scores
Andale 83, Mulvane 55
Andover 69, Goddard 46
Arkansas City 67, Winfield 49
Belle Plaine 66, Douglass 53
Beloit 60, Southeast of Saline 54
Berean Academy 59, Sedgwick 30
Bishop Carroll 55, Northwest 39
Cedar Vale 72, Flinthills 17
Cheney 62, Trinity Academy 48
Clearwater 66, Towanda-Circle 59
Dodge City 63, Ulysses 50
Eureka 57, Madison 54
Fairfield 55, Burrton 50
Garden Plain 59, Kingman 39
Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Andover Central 56
Goessel 47, Centre 37
Great Bend 60, Hays 56
Guymon 44, Liberal 42
Haysville-Campus 64, Salina South 55
Hillsboro 45, Halstead 41
Hitchcock County (NE) 66, Cheylin 31
Holcomb 83, Lakin 78
Hoxie 61, Phillipsburg 40
Hugoton 74, Garden City 67 – OT
Hutchinson-Central Christian 51, Stafford 45
Inman 42, Whitewater-Remington 28
Kiowa County 63, Minneola 46
Larned 61, Haven 55 – OT
Little River 43, Wakefield 17
Maize 74, Buhler 59
Maize South 73, Valley Center 67
McPherson 73, El Dorado 46
Meade 59, Central Plains 34
Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 42
Nickerson 47, Pratt 37
Pratt-Skyline 70, Cunningham 35
Rural Vista 31, Herrington 30
Sacred Heart 71, Russell 37
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 44
Smoky Valley 64, Lyons 44
Southwestern Heights 53, Scott City 51
St. John 49, La Crosse 42
St. John’s/Tipton 54, Lakeside 46
Wamego 58, Chapman 45
Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Quinter 29
Wichita Collegiate 76, Augusta 68
Wichita Heights 75, Wichita East 43