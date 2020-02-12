Tuesday night high school basketball scores

Girls Scores

Andale 48, Mulvane 26

Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 43

Belle Plaine 58, Douglass 35

Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20

Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Northwest 42

Central Plains 89, Meade 21

Chapman 39, Wamego 37

Cheney 74, Trinity Academy 54

Cunningham 66, Pratt-Skyline 44

Dodge City 51, Ulysses 23

Eureka 60, Madison 11

Fairfield 39, Burrton 32

Garden Plain 53, Kingman 23

Goddard 56, Andover 36

Golden Plains 48, Hill City 21

Great Bend 35, Hays 20

Halstead 53, Hillsboro 30

Haven 50, Larned 8

Hitchcock County (NE) 54, Cheylin 46

Holcomb 69, Lakin 30

Hugoton 48, Garden City 37

Hutchinson-Central Christian 61, Stafford 33

Inman 50, Whitewater-Remington 24

Kiowa County 55, Minneola 38

Liberal 49, Guymon (OK) 44 – OT

Little River 37, Wakefield 27

Maize 57, Buhler 34

Maize South 42, Valley Center 37

McPherson 73, El Dorado 28

Minneapolis 45, Ellsworth 37

Ness City 50, Ellis 48

Nickerson 64, Pratt 35

Phillipsburg 42, Hoxie 30

Quinter 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 35

Rural Vista 53, Herrington 33

Russell 53, Sacred Heart 39

Salina Central 40, Hutchinson 37

Salina South 53, Haysville-Campus 19

Scott City 61, Southwestern Heights 22

Smith Center 61, Logan 21

Smoky Valley 34, Lyons 24

Southeast of Saline 40, Beloit 38

St. John 37, La Crosse 6

St. John’s/Tipton 48, Lakeside 33

Towanda-Circle 47, Clearwater 22

Trego Community 71, Stockton 28

Wichita Collegiate 32, Augusta 23

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 27

Winfield 40, Arkansas City 34

Boys Scores

Andale 83, Mulvane 55

Andover 69, Goddard 46

Arkansas City 67, Winfield 49

Belle Plaine 66, Douglass 53

Beloit 60, Southeast of Saline 54

Berean Academy 59, Sedgwick 30

Bishop Carroll 55, Northwest 39

Cedar Vale 72, Flinthills 17

Cheney 62, Trinity Academy 48

Clearwater 66, Towanda-Circle 59

Dodge City 63, Ulysses 50

Eureka 57, Madison 54

Fairfield 55, Burrton 50

Garden Plain 59, Kingman 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Andover Central 56

Goessel 47, Centre 37

Great Bend 60, Hays 56

Guymon 44, Liberal 42

Haysville-Campus 64, Salina South 55

Hillsboro 45, Halstead 41

Hitchcock County (NE) 66, Cheylin 31

Holcomb 83, Lakin 78

Hoxie 61, Phillipsburg 40

Hugoton 74, Garden City 67 – OT

Hutchinson-Central Christian 51, Stafford 45

Inman 42, Whitewater-Remington 28

Kiowa County 63, Minneola 46

Larned 61, Haven 55 – OT

Little River 43, Wakefield 17

Maize 74, Buhler 59

Maize South 73, Valley Center 67

McPherson 73, El Dorado 46

Meade 59, Central Plains 34

Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 42

Nickerson 47, Pratt 37

Pratt-Skyline 70, Cunningham 35

Rural Vista 31, Herrington 30

Sacred Heart 71, Russell 37

Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 44

Smoky Valley 64, Lyons 44

Southwestern Heights 53, Scott City 51

St. John 49, La Crosse 42

St. John’s/Tipton 54, Lakeside 46

Wamego 58, Chapman 45

Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Quinter 29

Wichita Collegiate 76, Augusta 68

Wichita Heights 75, Wichita East 43

