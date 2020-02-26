Tuesday night high school scores

Girls Scores
Andale 41, Rose Hill 31
Andover Central 75, Andover 38
Bell Plaine 57, Medicine Lodge 56
Belle Plaine 59, Medicine Lodge 52
Beloit 56, Smith Center 54
Bishop Carroll 60, Wichita Heights 49
Buhler 50, El Dorado 41
Chaparral 33, Conway Springs 30
Chapman 44, Abilene 35
Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39
Clearwater 41, Mulvane 35
Derby 57, Hutchinson 31
Eureka 31, West Elk 30
Goddard Campus
Halstead 55, Larned 18
Hoisington 57, Lyons 43
Hugoton 55, Lakin 42
Liberal 47, Garden City 19
Maize 41, Salina South 28
Maize South 64, Goddard-Eisenhower 62
McPherson 62, Augusta 22
Salina Central 56, Newton 32
Sedgwick 42, Whitewater-Remington 29
Southeast of Saline 35, Republic County 33
Thomas More Prep-Marian 67, Plainville 55
Towanda-Circle 50, Winfield 37
Valley Center 43, Arkansas City 17
Wellington 67, Wichita Collegiate 60
Wichita Collegiate 65, Wellington 36
Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita South 34
Wichita Trinity 61, Kingman 27
Boys Scores
Abilene 59, Chapman 48
Andover 56, Andover Central 54
Augusta 43, McPherson 41
Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita Heights 44
Buhler 51, Winfield 40
Cheney 71, Wichita Independent 34
Clearwater 69, Mulvane 63
Derby 81, Hutchinson 59
Eureka 55, West Elk 36
Garden City 44, Liberal 40
Goddard-Eisenhower 76, Maize South 60
Hoisington 66, Lyons 47
Hugoton 64, Lakin 63
Larned 60, Halstead 34
Maize 73, Salina South 52
Rose Hill 54, Andale 52 – OT
Sacred Heart 53, Ellsworth 52
Salina Central 64, Newton 58
Sedgwick 40, Whitewater-Remington 27
Southeast of Saline 48, Republic County 37
Thomas More Prep-Marian 65, Plainville 47
Towanda-Circle 77, Winfield 39
Valley Center 54, Arkansas City 51
Wichita Southeast 71, Wichita South 68
Wichita Trinity 44, Kingman 24
Wichita West 45, Wichita Northwest 44