Tuesday night high school scores

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Larry Walker's right hand was shaking ever-so-slightly as he reached to sign the space where his plaque will hang in baseball's Hall of Fame. Reality was still sinking in, a month after his selection.

“It doesn’t seem legit. I feel like I just won a lottery ticket," Walker said Tuesday after a tour of baseball's shrine to prepare for his induction in the summer. "I’m kind of trembling inside right now. Nothing seems real about it. I’m still trying to absorb it all. It hasn’t happened yet. I don’t know when it’s going to happen. Maybe it’s going to be in July. Maybe it’s going to be later today. I just don’t know, but it’s crazy to think what I just did.”