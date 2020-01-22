Tuesday night prep basketball scores

Girls Scores
Andale 48, El Dorado 46 – OT
Andover Central 54, Rose Hill 27
Canton-Galva 45, Goessel 36
Centre 33, Elyria Christian 22
Chaparral 31, Douglas 27
Cherryvale 35, Iola 29
Cheylin 52, Wichita County 23
Circle 62, Wellington 32
Clearwater 57, Augusta 33
Conway Springs 54, Medicine Lodge 27
DeSoto 63, KC Bishop Ward 28
Dodge City 35, Great Bend 30
Girard 44, Fredonia 22
Hartford 46, Burlingame 37
Hesston 32, Clay Center 26
Hillsboro 42, Republic County 33
Hoisington 46, Ellinwood 43
Holcomb 41, Eureka 30
Hugoton 43, Smoky Valley 31
Hutchinson 51, Goddard Eisenhower 40
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Wichita Northwest 46 – OT
Lansing 52, Mill Valley 24
Marion 42, Herrington 41
Osage City 46, Lyndon 37
Osawatomie 45, Oswego 38
Osborne 55, Sylvan-Lucas 30
Pike Valley 45, Southern Cloud 33
Pratt 54, LaCrosse 21
Quinter 61, Greeley County 51
Rawlins County 61, Oberlin-Decatur 50
Riley County 61, Remington 35
Rolla 37, Moscow 31
Rural Vista 63, Peabody-Burns 10
Sedan 51, Flint Hills 40
South Central 48, Ashland 32
Southeast Saline 46, Russell 30
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 51, Lincoln 20
Sterling 55, Kingman 22
Tescott 46, Natoma 11
Thunder Ridge 66, Rock Hills 14
Topeka Hayden 57, Junction City 39
Troy 57, Axtell 49
Uniontown 57, Altoona-Midway 16
Washburn Rural 42, Topeka Seaman 40
Wetmore 42, Onaga 21
Wichita Independent 43, Garden Plain 32
Winfield 38, Wichita Collegiate 36
Boys Scores
Andale 66, Minneapolis 37
Atchison 49, Jackson Heights 28
Augusta 62, Anderson County 29
Bishop Carroll 82, Wichita North 39
Burlingame 62, Hartford 27
Caldwell 55, South Haven 37
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 81, Oxford 49
Cheney 58, Halstead 20
Cherryvale 50, Girard 38
Cimarron 49, Stanton County 34
Ellis 50, Norton 44
Elyria Christian 44, Marion 18
Falls City, Neb. 48, St. Mary’s Academy 36
Fredonia 76, Douglass 66
Gardner-Edgerton 53, Spring Hill 42
Goddard-Eisenhower 100, KC East Christian 67
Goessel 61, Fairfield 16
Grandview, Mo. 67, KC Wyandotte 37
Greeley County 54, Rawlins County 27
Hays-TMP-Marian 66, Trego 49
Hillsboro 65, Eureka 54
Holcomb 57, Remington 28
Holcomb 57, Whitewater-Remington 28
Hugoton 72, Kingman 34
Hutchinson Trinity 52, Southeast of Saline 49
KC Harmon 65, Wellsville 40
Lakin 84, Sublette 53
Little River 59, Pretty Prairie 21
Madison/Hamilton 45, Lebo 41
Meade 70, Elkhart 49
Moundridge 50, Bennington 35
Nemaha Central Tournament
Nickerson 42, Macksville 33
Osawatomie 82, Oswego 34
Osborne 80, Thunder Ridge 64
Peabody-Burns 40, Herington 35
Phillipsburg 42, Hoxie 40
Pratt Skyline 85, South Barber 45
Riley County 59, Republic County 29
Sedgwick 64, Canton-Galva 50
Southern Cloud 54, Chase 30
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Pike Valley 30
Syracuse 42, Southwestern Heights 41
Uniontown 64, Altoona-Midway 51
Wichita Bishop Carroll 82, Wichita North 39
Wichita Heights 50, Wichita West 45
Wichita Home School 71, Ell-Saline 28