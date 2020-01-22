Live Now
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial
Tuesday night prep basketball scores

Sports
Girls Scores

Andale 48, El Dorado 46 – OT

Andover Central 54, Rose Hill 27

Canton-Galva 45, Goessel 36

Centre 33, Elyria Christian 22

Chaparral 31, Douglas 27

Cherryvale 35, Iola 29

Cheylin 52, Wichita County 23

Circle 62, Wellington 32

Clearwater 57, Augusta 33

Conway Springs 54, Medicine Lodge 27

DeSoto 63, KC Bishop Ward 28

Dodge City 35, Great Bend 30

Girard 44, Fredonia 22

Hartford 46, Burlingame 37

Hesston 32, Clay Center 26

Hillsboro 42, Republic County 33

Hoisington 46, Ellinwood 43

Holcomb 41, Eureka 30

Hugoton 43, Smoky Valley 31

Hutchinson 51, Goddard Eisenhower 40

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Wichita Northwest 46 – OT

Lansing 52, Mill Valley 24

Marion 42, Herrington 41

Osage City 46, Lyndon 37

Osawatomie 45, Oswego 38

Osborne 55, Sylvan-Lucas 30

Pike Valley 45, Southern Cloud 33

Pratt 54, LaCrosse 21

Quinter 61, Greeley County 51

Rawlins County 61, Oberlin-Decatur 50

Riley County 61, Remington 35

Rolla 37, Moscow 31

Rural Vista 63, Peabody-Burns 10

Sedan 51, Flint Hills 40

South Central 48, Ashland 32

Southeast Saline 46, Russell 30

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 51, Lincoln 20

Sterling 55, Kingman 22

Tescott 46, Natoma 11

Thunder Ridge 66, Rock Hills 14

Topeka Hayden 57, Junction City 39

Troy 57, Axtell 49

Uniontown 57, Altoona-Midway 16

Washburn Rural 42, Topeka Seaman 40

Wetmore 42, Onaga 21

Wichita Independent 43, Garden Plain 32

Winfield 38, Wichita Collegiate 36

Boys Scores

Andale 66, Minneapolis 37

Atchison 49, Jackson Heights 28

Augusta 62, Anderson County 29

Bishop Carroll 82, Wichita North 39

Burlingame 62, Hartford 27

Caldwell 55, South Haven 37

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 81, Oxford 49

Cheney 58, Halstead 20

Cherryvale 50, Girard 38

Cimarron 49, Stanton County 34

Ellis 50, Norton 44

Elyria Christian 44, Marion 18

Falls City, Neb. 48, St. Mary’s Academy 36

Fredonia 76, Douglass 66

Gardner-Edgerton 53, Spring Hill 42

Goddard-Eisenhower 100, KC East Christian 67

Goessel 61, Fairfield 16

Grandview, Mo. 67, KC Wyandotte 37

Greeley County 54, Rawlins County 27

Hays-TMP-Marian 66, Trego 49

Hillsboro 65, Eureka 54

Holcomb 57, Remington 28

Holcomb 57, Whitewater-Remington 28

Hugoton 72, Kingman 34

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Southeast of Saline 49

KC Harmon 65, Wellsville 40

Lakin 84, Sublette 53

Little River 59, Pretty Prairie 21

Madison/Hamilton 45, Lebo 41

Meade 70, Elkhart 49

Moundridge 50, Bennington 35

Nemaha Central Tournament

Nickerson 42, Macksville 33

Osawatomie 82, Oswego 34

Osborne 80, Thunder Ridge 64

Peabody-Burns 40, Herington 35

Phillipsburg 42, Hoxie 40

Pratt Skyline 85, South Barber 45

Riley County 59, Republic County 29

Sedgwick 64, Canton-Galva 50

Southern Cloud 54, Chase 30

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Pike Valley 30

Syracuse 42, Southwestern Heights 41

Uniontown 64, Altoona-Midway 51

Wichita Bishop Carroll 82, Wichita North 39

Wichita Heights 50, Wichita West 45

Wichita Home School 71, Ell-Saline 28

