Tuesday night’s high school scores

Girls scores
Andover 32, Valley Center 32
Andover Central 73, Maize South 44
Belle Plaine 49, Chaparral 35
Beloit 57, Sacred Heart 55
Bennington 42, Berean Academy 36
Central Plains 97, Ness City 15
Chapman 38, Rock Creek 37
Cheney 60, Kingman 24
Clearwater 45, Rosehill 44
Colby 43, Goodland 29
Cunningham 37, Norwich 34 – OT
Derby 59, Salina Central 38
Dodge City 46, Garden City 20
Eureka 57, Erie 32
Flinthills 43, Oxford 34
Garden Plain 47, Wichita Independent 27
Goddard 47, Arkansas City 37
Golden Plains 53, Rawlins County 37
Great Bend 42, Thomas More Prep-Marian 38
Halstead 56, Pratt 23
Haven 49, Lyons 41
Hays 47, Abilene 44
Hesston 49, Larned 17
Hillsboro 48, Hoisington 37
Hugoton 66, Holcomb 43
Humboldt 42, Leon-Bluestem 31
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Sedgwick 36
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 59, Bishop Carroll 45
Kiowa County 54, Southwestern Heights 30
La Crosse 71, Stockton 31
Lakin 50, Elkhart 39
Liberal 62, Cimarron 31
Little River 51, Pawnee Heights 38
Logan 39, Hill City 21
Maize 54, Hutchinson 29
McPherson 62, Buhler 34
Newton 33, Haysville-Campus 28
Nickerson 52, Smoky Valley 35
Norton 37, Hoxie 24
Otis-Bison 64, Macksville 34
Pretty Prairie 36, Hutchinson Central Christian 31
Rural Vista 61, Hartford 20
Saint Francis 67, Cheylin 31
Salina South 33, Goddard Eisenhower 26
Scott City 63, Ulysses 37
South Barber 48, Fairfield 32
Southeast of Saline 55, Ellsworth 48
St. John 38, South Central 27
St. John’s/Tipton 50, Pike Valley 29
Sterling 48, Inman 32
Syracuse 43, Wallace County 30
Tescott 32, Natoma 17
Towanda Circle 53, Augusta 23
Tri-Plains 35, Deerfield 12
Tri-Plains 35, Deerfield 12
Wellington 61, Mulvane 37
Wichita Collegiate 50, Andale 21
Wichita Heights 68, Wichita Southeast 28
Wichita South 54, Wichita North 42
Winfield 50, El Dorado 38
Boys
Andover 56, Valley Center 51
Andover Central 82, Maize South 70
Arkansas City 69, Goddard 50
Augusta 69, Augusta 45
Beloit 60, Sacred Heart 49
Berean Academy 60, Bennington 39
Bishop Carroll 61, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48
Central Plains 53, Ness City 40
Cheney 61, Kingman 43
Clearwater 56, Rose Hill 53
Colby 62, Goodland 36
Cunningham 46, Norwich 40
Deerfield 50, Tri-Plains 35
Erie 64, Eureka 53
Garden City 68. Dodge City 54
Garden Plain 63, Wichita Independent 48
Goddard Eisenhower 61, Salina South 46
Golden Plains 65, Rawlins County 53
Great Bend 80, Thomas More Prep 68
Halstead 53, Pratt 40
Hays 56, Abilene 46
Haysville Campus 83, Newton 56
Heston 46, Larned 45
Hill City 59, Logan 42
Hillsboro 64, Hosington 62 – OT
Holcomb 68, Hugoton 60
Hoxie 55, Norton 51
Humboldt 69, Leon-Bluestem 59
Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Pretty Prairie 43
Hutchinson Trinity 42, Sedgwick 31
Kiowa County 56, Southwestern Heights 55
La Crosse 46, Stockton 41
Liberal 54, Cimarron 40
Little River 78, Pawnee Heights 59
Macksville 76, Otis-Bison 53
Maize 64, Hutchinson 55
McPherson 54, Buhler 51
Natoma 56, Tescott 32
Nickerson 59, Smoky Valley 51
Phillipsburg 61, Concordia 46
Rural Vista 48, Hartford 40
Salina Central 61, Derby 56
Scott City 76, Ulysses 56
South Barber 48, Fairfield 40
Southeast of Saline 61, Ellsworth 52
Spearville 48, Minneola 40
St. John’s/Tipton 64, Pike Valley 40
Sterling 49, Sterling 47
Syracuse 69, Wallace County 18
Trego County 63, Ellis 54
Wellington 67, Mulvane 61
Wichita Collegiate 66, Andale 54
Wichita North 53, Wichita South 52
Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita Heights 53
Winfield 65, El Dorado 42