Tuesday night’s high school scores

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge feels the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.

“You cheated and you didn't earn it,” Judge said Tuesday after the Yankees' first full-squad workout. “That's how I feel. It wasn't earned. It wasn't earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end and knowing that we're competing, we're competitors. The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever is the better player, better person comes out on top. To know that another team had an advantage that, nothing you can really guard against, I just don't feel like that's earned.”