Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores

Sports
Girls Scores

Andale 45, Rose Hill 31

Andover Central 71, Andover 31

Beloit 45, Chapman 43

Berean Academy 49, Marion 19

Buhler 58, El Dorado 31

Central Plains 54, Sterling 26

Cheney 46, Garden Plain 36

Circle 49, Winfield 32

Clearwater 50, Mulvane 37

Colby 39, Goodland 18

Conway Springs 46, Belle Plaine 31

Cunningham 66, Attica 35

Derby 63, Campus 19

Goddard 55, Newton 18

Haven 37, Halstead 30

Hays 37, Great Bend 36

Hesston 58, Smoky Valley 33

Hillsboro 38, Pratt 36

Hutchinson 48, Salina 41 OT

Hutchinson Central Christian 45, Burrton 21

Inman 35, Bennington 26

Liberal 52, Garden City 15

Little River 37, Canton-Galva 21

Lyons 47, Larned 31

Maize South 52, Goddard-Eisenhower 48

McPherson 73, Augusta 22

Medicine Lodge 46, Douglass 32

Minneapolis 47, Valley Heights 33

Nickerson 53, Hoisington 14

Otis-Bison 42, Kinsley 37

Phillipsburg 58, Smith Center 55

Sacred Heart 46, Republic County 34

Salina Central 59, Maize 58

Scott City 46, Ulysses 18

Southeast of Saline 59, Russell 46

Trego 62, Thomas More Prep 40

Trinity Academy 61, Kingman 28

Valley Center 49, Arkansas City 39

Wellington 51, Wichita Collegiate 25

Wichita Heights 70, Bishop Carroll 29

Wichita Southeast 73, Wichita South 61

Boys Scores

Andale 65, Rose Hill 48

Andover 68, Andover Central 51

Arkansas City 57, Valley Center 54 OT

Attica 70, Cunningham 33

Belle Plaine 68, Conway Spring 49

Beloit 45, Chapman 43

Berean Academy 64, Marion 37

Bishop Carroll 38, Wichita Heights 29

Buhler 54, El Dorado 43

Campus 56, Derby 53

Cheney 37, Garden Plain 32

Circle 73, Winfield 45

Clearwater 70, Mulvane 64

Colby 53, Goodland 36

Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Maize South 64

Hays 64, Great Bend 62

Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 43

Hillsboro 66, Pratt 36

Hoisington 58, Nickerson 49

Hutchinson Central Christian 61, Burrton 39

Inman 51, Bennington 26

Kinsley 61, Otis-Bison 53

Liberal 52, Garden City 46

Little River 58, Canton-Galva 41

Lyons 47, Larned 41

Maize 57, Salina Central 43

McPherson 67, Augusta 51

Medicine Lodge 58, Douglass 49

Minneapolis 73, Valley Heights 51

Newton 80, Goddard 58

Phillipsburg 67, Smith Center 51

Sacred Heart 44, Republic County 33

Salina South 64, Hutchinson 45

Scott City 67, Ulysses 56

Southeast of Saline 67, Russell 35

Sterling 36, Central Plains 22

Thomas More Prep 65, Trego 44

Trinity Academy 54, Kingman 44

Wichita Collegiate 67, Wellington 34

Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 29

Wichita Southeast 73, Wichita South 61

