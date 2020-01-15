Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores

Girls Scores
Andale 45, Rose Hill 31
Andover Central 71, Andover 31
Beloit 45, Chapman 43
Berean Academy 49, Marion 19
Buhler 58, El Dorado 31
Central Plains 54, Sterling 26
Cheney 46, Garden Plain 36
Circle 49, Winfield 32
Clearwater 50, Mulvane 37
Colby 39, Goodland 18
Conway Springs 46, Belle Plaine 31
Cunningham 66, Attica 35
Derby 63, Campus 19
Goddard 55, Newton 18
Haven 37, Halstead 30
Hays 37, Great Bend 36
Hesston 58, Smoky Valley 33
Hillsboro 38, Pratt 36
Hutchinson 48, Salina 41 OT
Hutchinson Central Christian 45, Burrton 21
Inman 35, Bennington 26
Liberal 52, Garden City 15
Little River 37, Canton-Galva 21
Lyons 47, Larned 31
Maize South 52, Goddard-Eisenhower 48
McPherson 73, Augusta 22
Medicine Lodge 46, Douglass 32
Minneapolis 47, Valley Heights 33
Nickerson 53, Hoisington 14
Otis-Bison 42, Kinsley 37
Phillipsburg 58, Smith Center 55
Sacred Heart 46, Republic County 34
Salina Central 59, Maize 58
Scott City 46, Ulysses 18
Southeast of Saline 59, Russell 46
Trego 62, Thomas More Prep 40
Trinity Academy 61, Kingman 28
Valley Center 49, Arkansas City 39
Wellington 51, Wichita Collegiate 25
Wichita Heights 70, Bishop Carroll 29
Wichita Southeast 73, Wichita South 61
Boys Scores
Andale 65, Rose Hill 48
Andover 68, Andover Central 51
Arkansas City 57, Valley Center 54 OT
Attica 70, Cunningham 33
Belle Plaine 68, Conway Spring 49
Beloit 45, Chapman 43
Berean Academy 64, Marion 37
Bishop Carroll 38, Wichita Heights 29
Buhler 54, El Dorado 43
Campus 56, Derby 53
Cheney 37, Garden Plain 32
Circle 73, Winfield 45
Clearwater 70, Mulvane 64
Colby 53, Goodland 36
Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Maize South 64
Hays 64, Great Bend 62
Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 43
Hillsboro 66, Pratt 36
Hoisington 58, Nickerson 49
Hutchinson Central Christian 61, Burrton 39
Inman 51, Bennington 26
Kinsley 61, Otis-Bison 53
Liberal 52, Garden City 46
Little River 58, Canton-Galva 41
Lyons 47, Larned 41
Maize 57, Salina Central 43
McPherson 67, Augusta 51
Medicine Lodge 58, Douglass 49
Minneapolis 73, Valley Heights 51
Newton 80, Goddard 58
Phillipsburg 67, Smith Center 51
Sacred Heart 44, Republic County 33
Salina South 64, Hutchinson 45
Scott City 67, Ulysses 56
Southeast of Saline 67, Russell 35
Sterling 36, Central Plains 22
Thomas More Prep 65, Trego 44
Trinity Academy 54, Kingman 44
Wichita Collegiate 67, Wellington 34
Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 29
Wichita Southeast 73, Wichita South 61