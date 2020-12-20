UMKC dominates Kansas Christian to sweep rare doubleheader

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Basketball GENERIC TRIPS_1540411592077.png.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick scored 24 points in the first game and 20 in the in second as UMKC swept Kansas Christian in a rare basketball doubleheader, by scores of 98-42 and 95-36. The odd scheduling was a result of UMKC losing two games during the week to COVID-19 concerns. The games were thought to be the first doubleheader in modern Division I history, according to UMKC. The teams took a break of several hours between games. Vince Smith hit 16 points for Kansas Christian in the opener and 16 more in the nightcap.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories