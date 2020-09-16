US Open begins Thursday on KSN

A green is prepared by the grounds crew outside the clubhouse ahead of practices before the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP/KSNW) — The center of the golfing universe this week is in New York, as the U.S. Open is being played in September for the first time in 107 years.

The 120th edition of the U.S. Open will be back at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. for the first time in 14 years. The 2020 tournament will be held without spectators.

Currently 48 of the top-50 players in the official world golf rankings are set to tee off.

You can watch the U.S. Open on KSN starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The final round is set to be played on Sunday.

2020 U.S. Open Schedule on KSN

Thursday 1-4 p.m. (Live)

Friday 3-6 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Live)

.@McIlroyRory isn’t the first professional golfer to try to balance fairways and fatherhood. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 16, 2020

There’s plenty of other golf around the world as tours try to get caught up from being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The LPGA Tour moves on from its major in the California desert to Portland, Oregon with a 54-hole event.

The PGA Tour Champions heads to Pebble Beach and even the European Tour is staging an event this week in Portugal.