1  of  31
Closings and Delays
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Conway Springs - USD 356 Dighton - USD 482 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellis - USD 388 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 USD 215 USD 462 Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353

“We are unprecedented history here right now”: Thunder react to cancellation of ECHL season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — No more slap shots, one-timers or even glove saves for the Wichita Thunder this season.

On Saturday, the ECHL, the 26-team league the Thunder are a part of announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

“We are unprecedented history here right now,” said Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder head coach.

The decision comes amidst a growing concern around the Coronavirus.

Thunder General Manager Joel Lomurno says once the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced they were putting their season on hold Wednesday night, he felt the National Hockey League (NHL) would be next.

“Pretty much first thing Thursday morning everyone knew it was coming because they formed all the teams in the NHL to halt practices, halt team meetings stay at home, then you have the American Hockey League, which is the Triple A league that we feed to, then we are the Double A league so you knew it was going to be a trickle down effect,” sais Lomurno.

For the Thunder, they end the season with a 24-30-8 record.

“We were hoping to make a strong push at the end of the year, you know playoffs weren’t out of the question for our team and we were staring to play some real good hockey but you know everybody is in the same boat they are disappointed but in their minds they are probably thinking, they want to get home, they want to get back to their loved ones and their family,” said Ramsay.

While the season coming to an end was completely out of their control, Ramsay says he doesn’t disagree with the decision the ECHL Board of Governors ultimately made.

“Obvious the chance of our players and our staff of contracting the virus is a lot higher so for us to be in a more secure environment right now is just safer for the players,” said Ramsay.

Lomurno estimates the team is losing at least $150,000 with the seven home games that won’t be played.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories