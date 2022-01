WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Wednesday that they reached a 98% save rate in 2021. They also helped 10,663 pets find homes or placement.

“We thank Wichita and our surrounding communities for supporting our shelter,” said Emily Hurst, President/CEO of KHS. “The people of our community who are dedicated to animals in need and who have a passion for saving pets’ lives are who make this work possible. We survive only because of the donations of people who care, the open homes of people who adopt, and those that can give their time. It is our community who make this place possible, and we need you to keep this work going.”