Wednesday night prep scores

Class 4A Boys
East Sub-State #1
Parsons 46, Topeka-Hayden 29
Eldora 64, Girard 57
East Sub-State #2
Kansas City-Piper 93, Atchison 48
Iola 77, Louisburg 68 – OT
East Sub-State #3
Bishop Miege 84, Labette County 33
Tongonoxie 55, Paola 53
East Sub-State #4
Ottawa 66, Chanute 36
Independence 51, Fort Scott 40
West Sub-State #1
Augusta 70, El Dorado 52
Mulvane 64, Wamego 43
East Sub-State #2
Andale 50, Holton 46
Nickerson 38, Chapman 35
West Sub-State #3
Clearwater 55, Clay Center 33
Rose Hill 74, Ulysses 66
West Sub-State #4
Abilene 49, Towanda-Circle 44
Class 5A Girls
East Sub-State #1
Topeka-Seaman 73, Kansas City-Washington 19
Blue Valley Southwest 40, St. James Academy 39
East Sub-State #2
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Leavenworth 25
Shawnee Heights 64, Kansas City-Sumner Academy 58
East Sub-State #3
Basehor-Linwood 73, Topeka Highland Park 59
Kansas City-Schlagle 68, Pittsburg 50
East Sub-State #4
De Soto 54, Spring Hill 45
Lansing 59, Bonner Springs 29
West Sub-State #1
McPherson 66, Great Bend 24
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57, Wichita Northwest 50 – OT
West Sub-State #2
Andover Central 67, Hays 38
Goddard 48, Emporia 39
West Sub State #3
Bishop Carroll 47, Valley Center 40
Maize 60, Salina-South 33
West Sub-State #4
Maize South 39, Andover 25
Goddard Eisenhower 57, Salina Central 51
Class 6A Boys
East Sub-State #1
Kansas City Harmon 66, Gardner Edgerton 56
Blue Valley 48, Shawnee Mission East 40
East Sub-State #2
Blue Valley Northwest 80, Mill Valley 56
Shawnee Mission South 61, Shawnee Mission Northwest 59 – OT
East Sub-State #3
Blue Valley North 59, Olathe Northwest 39
Blue Valley West 77, Olathe North 65
East Sub-State #4
Olathe East 53, Olathe West 42
Olathe South 85, Kansas City-Wyandotte 67
West Sub-State #1
Campus 73, Dodge City 44
Derby 68, Garden City 40
West Sub-State #2
Wichita West 42, Topeka-Washburn Rural 40
Manhattan 69, Wichita East 67
West Sub-State #3
Lawrence 63, Wichita South 41
Wichita Southeast 72, Wichita Heights 66
West Sub-State #4
Lawrence Free State 68, Junction City 56
Topeka-High 65, Liberal 50