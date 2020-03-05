Wednesday night prep scores

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 2-0 shutout victory over the United States Air Force Academy Falcons Wednesday, March 4, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

The nine straight wins marks the longest winning streak for Wichita State baseball since it won 10 straight during the 2008 season.

The Shockers (10-2) are scheduled to open a three-game home series against Louisiana Tech on Friday, March 6, at 3 p.m.

The WSU pitching staff of Tommy Barnhouse, Ryan Stuempfig, Connery Peters and Foster Gifford teamed-up to throw Wichita State's first shutout of 2020.

Barnhouse (2-0) earned the victory after throwing six scoreless innings and scattering five hits with five strikeouts and just one walk, while Gifford locked-down his team-best third save after tossing a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

The Shockers had only two hits in the game, but that proved to be enough.

Hunter Gibson provided the opening run for Wichita State in the bottom of the first, driving in David VanVooren, who worked a one-out walk, on a two-out double that hit off the wall in left-center, giving WSU a 1-0 lead.

The Shockers doubled their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Alex Jackson reached via an error, before stealing second and coming around to score on Jacob Katzfey's two-out single to right field.

The Falcons (3-11) were led by Cole Blatchford, who had three of their eight hits in the contest, including a double, while Tommy Gillman chipped in two hits, respectively.

Air Force starter John Byrnes (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.