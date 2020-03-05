Wednesday night prep scores

Class 4A Boys

East Sub-State #1

Parsons 46, Topeka-Hayden 29

Eldora 64, Girard 57

East Sub-State #2

Kansas City-Piper 93, Atchison 48

Iola 77, Louisburg 68 – OT

East Sub-State #3

Bishop Miege 84, Labette County 33

Tongonoxie 55, Paola 53

East Sub-State #4

Ottawa 66, Chanute 36

Independence 51, Fort Scott 40

West Sub-State #1

Augusta 70, El Dorado 52

Mulvane 64, Wamego 43

East Sub-State #2

Andale 50, Holton 46

Nickerson 38, Chapman 35

West Sub-State #3

Clearwater 55, Clay Center 33

Rose Hill 74, Ulysses 66

West Sub-State #4

Abilene 49, Towanda-Circle 44

Class 5A Girls

East Sub-State #1

Topeka-Seaman 73, Kansas City-Washington 19

Blue Valley Southwest 40, St. James Academy 39

East Sub-State #2

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Leavenworth 25

Shawnee Heights 64, Kansas City-Sumner Academy 58

East Sub-State #3

Basehor-Linwood 73, Topeka Highland Park 59

Kansas City-Schlagle 68, Pittsburg 50

East Sub-State #4

De Soto 54, Spring Hill 45

Lansing 59, Bonner Springs 29

West Sub-State #1

McPherson 66, Great Bend 24

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57, Wichita Northwest 50 – OT

West Sub-State #2

Andover Central 67, Hays 38

Goddard 48, Emporia 39

West Sub State #3

Bishop Carroll 47, Valley Center 40

Maize 60, Salina-South 33

West Sub-State #4

Maize South 39, Andover 25

Goddard Eisenhower 57, Salina Central 51

Class 6A Boys

East Sub-State #1

Kansas City Harmon 66, Gardner Edgerton 56

Blue Valley 48, Shawnee Mission East 40

East Sub-State #2

Blue Valley Northwest 80, Mill Valley 56

Shawnee Mission South 61, Shawnee Mission Northwest 59 – OT

East Sub-State #3

Blue Valley North 59, Olathe Northwest 39

Blue Valley West 77, Olathe North 65

East Sub-State #4

Olathe East 53, Olathe West 42

Olathe South 85, Kansas City-Wyandotte 67

West Sub-State #1

Campus 73, Dodge City 44

Derby 68, Garden City 40

West Sub-State #2

Wichita West 42, Topeka-Washburn Rural 40

Manhattan 69, Wichita East 67

West Sub-State #3

Lawrence 63, Wichita South 41

Wichita Southeast 72, Wichita Heights 66

West Sub-State #4

Lawrence Free State 68, Junction City 56

Topeka-High 65, Liberal 50

