Wednesday small college basketball scores

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State struggled on the offensive end for much of the night, shooting just 34 percent and missing 18 of its 22 attempts from beyond the arc in Memphis’ 69-60 win over the Shockers Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (13-11, 5-6) missed 15 of its first 20 attempts to start the game and never truly found a rhythm on that end of the court. The Shockers grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, but only translated to 15 points, while Memphis recorded 21 second chance points on 14 offensive boards.