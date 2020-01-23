Wednesday’s Kansas college basketball scores

MIAA Scores
Women’s Scores
Emporia State 93, Newman University 64
Men’s Scores
Newman University 75, Emporia State 71
KJCCC Scores
Women’s Scores
Barton 73, Northwest Tech 38
Butler 81, Neosho County 60
Cloud County 82, Allen County 68
Coffeyville 79, Independence 60
Hesston 55, Fort Scott 53
Hutchinson 83, Dodge City 50
Pratt 36, Garden City 27
Seward County 82, Colby 51
Men’s Scores
Allen County 73, Cloud County 70
Barton 97, Northwest Tech 74
Butler 81, Neosho County 67
Coffeyville 81, Independence 73
Colby 76, Seward County 71
Hesston 62, Fort Scott 61
Hutchinson 92, Dodge City 75
Pratt 88, Garden City 85