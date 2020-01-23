Wednesday’s Kansas college basketball scores

MIAA Scores

Women’s Scores

Emporia State 93, Newman University 64

Men’s Scores

Newman University 75, Emporia State 71

KJCCC Scores

Women’s Scores

Barton 73, Northwest Tech 38

Butler 81, Neosho County 60

Cloud County 82, Allen County 68

Coffeyville 79, Independence 60

Hesston 55, Fort Scott 53

Hutchinson 83, Dodge City 50

Pratt 36, Garden City 27

Seward County 82, Colby 51

Men’s Scores

Allen County 73, Cloud County 70

Barton 97, Northwest Tech 74

Butler 81, Neosho County 67

Coffeyville 81, Independence 73

Colby 76, Seward County 71

Hesston 62, Fort Scott 61

Hutchinson 92, Dodge City 75

Pratt 88, Garden City 85

