Wednesday’s Kansas college basketball scores

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – A game of runs finished with USF outscoring Wichita State by 12 in the fourth quarter to snap the Shockers’ three-game win streak, 56-50, Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (11-8, 3-3) erased a six-point halftime deficit behind a 19-7 advantage in the third quarter only to see USF do the same thing in the final 10 minutes.

Mariah McCully scored 17 of her game-high 21 points after halftime, moving her streak of games in double figures to 13 straight. Carla Bremaud added 16 points and three steals.

The Shockers forced 25 turnovers, but were outrebounded 41-28 and shot only 32 percent from the field. USF (11-8, 3-2) shot 45 percent from the floor, even with a seven-point third quarter.

Bethy Mununga posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds for USF and Kristyna Brabencova added 11.

Both teams maintained a lead over the first 10 minutes with USF taking a 17-14 advantage into the second quarter. The Bulls knocked down a trio of three-pointers to offset six turnovers in the first 10 minutes.

Bremaud scored the team’s first four points of the second quarter to keep the Shockers within three at the midway point. Fifteen minutes into the game USF had already committed 12 turnovers.

A fast break score from Bremaud cut the deficit to a single point before USF snapped a four-minute scoring drought to go up 23-20 with 2:01 left in the half. The Bulls would add two more scores to take a 27-21 lead into the locker room.

Turnovers kept Wichita State within striking distance in the first half after shooting just 28 percent from the field. USF was able to keep the lead thanks to outrebounding the Shockers by 10 and shooting 44 percent from the field.

Bremaud led all scorers with nine points in the half.

Wichita State scored the first four points of the third quarter to close the gap to 27-25 before a quick 6-0 spurt gave the Bulls their largest lead, 33-25. In the blink of an eye, the Shockers had retaken the lead behind a 12-0 run, forcing a USF timeout with 2:10 to go in the period.

Another McCully three-pointer capped the run at 15-0 covering 6:49 of game time to send Wichita State into the final frame leading 40-34. McCully scored 13 of the team’s 19 points in the third, as Wichita State outscored USF 19-7 in quarter.

Shyia Smith’s corner three with 8:03 on the clock made it 43-37, but the Bulls had an answer. Over the next 2:40, USF put 11 unanswered points on the board to go back in front, 48-43.

The Bulls would lead by as many as 10 in the final minute before three-pointers from Bremaud and McCully made it a six-point final deficit.

Up NextWichita State opens a Texas two-game road trip at Houston on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3. The Shockers then travel to Dallas to face SMU on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.