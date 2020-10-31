West Virginia throttles No. 16 Kansas State 37-10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State 37-10. Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the Big 12 Conference standings. Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times. The Wildcats went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped. The Big 12′s top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards. Howard’s short pass in the third quarter went through the hands of wide receiver Chabastin Taylor. Tonkery grabbed the ball and went 18 yards for a touchdown.

