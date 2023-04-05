KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 2023 NFL Draft will shine the international spotlight on Kansas City beginning April 27.

The three-day event will take place on a massive stage built in front of the city’s historic Union Station. The NFL Fan Experience is nearby, on the lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial.

To attend either the Draft or the Fan Experience, fans are required to download the NFL OnePass App and register.

The following schedule is only for the Draft, the NFL Fan Experience is open before, during, and after teams make selections.

Draft Schedule

Thursday, April 27 Union Station First round only Begins at 7 p.m. CT Each team has 10 minutes to make player selection



Friday, April 28 Union Station Rounds 2-3 Begins at 6 p.m. CT Each team has 7 minutes to make player selection



Saturday Union Station Rounds 4-7 Begins at 11 a.m. Each team has 5 minutes to make player selection in Rounds 4-6 Each team has 4 minutes to make player selection in Round 7



Draft Basics

There are currently 32 teams in the NFL. Each club automatically gets one pick in each round of the Draft.

The order teams make selections is based on the reverse order they finish in the league the previous season. Teams can also make trades with other organizations to move up or down in the draft order.

The league can also assign “compensatory free agent picks” to clubs who lost free agents to another team.