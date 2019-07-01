Whit Merrifield earns first All-Star nod as a reserve

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, left, speaks in front of Alex Gordon, during a news conference ahead of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – – Whit Merrifield has certainly been a jack-of-all-trades for the Kansas City Royals.

Sunday, the league took notice.

Merrifield was tabbed as a reserve for the 2019 American League All-Star team.

Reserves are selected by player voting and the MLB Commissioners Office.

In 84 games in 2019, Merrifield is hitting .301, with 11 home runs, with 42 runs batted in.

At 30 years old, he becomes the oldest position player in Royals team history to receive his first All-Star team nod.

Merrifield has also started a game at all three outfield positions and two infield positions so far this season.

The 2019 MLB All-Star game will take place on July 9th at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.