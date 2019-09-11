White Sox power past Royals 7-3

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Jimmy Cordero #60 of the Chicago White Sox pitches the 9th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Royals 7-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his first career grand slam, Yoán Moncada launched a monster two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Adam Engel added a solo shot for as the White Sox won their second straight, but just their fourth in 14 games.

Adalberto Mondesi, Alex Gordon and Ryan O’Hearn went deep for the Royals on a warm night where the ball carried well and every run was scored on a homer.

Ivan Nova (10-12) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to snap his three-game losing streak. The right-hander yielded six hits, including the Royals’ three solo shots, while walking none and striking out five.

Jakob Junis (9-13) permitted five runs in five-plus innings in losing for the third time in four decisions.

Mondesi homered in the top of the first to put Kansas City ahead.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning when Moncada’s hot comebacker glanced off the heel of Junis’ glove for an infield single. Jiménez followed, and he lined his 25th homer into the visitors’ bullpen in right on a 1-1 pitch.

Gordon and O’Hearn went deep back-to-back to start the second. O’Hearn’s blast bounced high off the center-field batter’s eye.

Engel homered on the first pitch in the bottom half.

Moncada’s 23rd homer, off Kevin McCarthy in the seventh, also landed high in the batter’s eye and was measured at 452 feet.