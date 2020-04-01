Wichita Athlete Feeling Impact of Postponed 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

1  of  67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Wichita Athlete Feeling Impact of Postponed 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Professional Wheelchair Tennis player Casey Ratzlaff is used to challenges, but these days he is having to become comfortable with new routines, includes waiting another year for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Now training at Sedgwick County Park instead of the Wichita State facilities since the school closed because of COVID-19, he often finds himself having to wait for time to play.

“It can be hard to find a court,” says Raztlaff who thought he was preparing for this year’s games. The games, along with the Olympics, were moved this week to 2021.

Ratzlaff has been training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, but saw his dreams of getting to the games interrupted on what should have been a day to celebrate. On the same day the professional player moved up the ranks to 20th in the world he also learned the rest of his season would be suspended due to the Coronavirus.

“It’s really unfortunate that these things are happening, but it was definitely the right decision at the right time,” says Ratzlaff.

Practice for Ratzlaff might be modified for now, but his coach Justin DeSanto is finding other ways to help his athlete train and stay in shape.

“Okay, let’s break out the medicine ball and start fitness,” says DeSanto.

“We do some fitness or we go push up a hill,” DeSanto says, “That’s one of Casey’s things. We’ll find a good hill and we’ll push up it. Pushing up that forwards, backwards, so we make it work. And then when the court opens, we run out and grab it.”

And though Ratzlaff’s dreams are put on pause, he sees this as a time to stay healthy and become stronger.

Raztlaff says, “It’s just an opportunity to work and get better and improve.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories